Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.18.

Shares of NYSE RMO opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88. Romeo Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,905,881.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the second quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at $91,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

