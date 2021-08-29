Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the July 29th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ROVVF stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rovio Entertainment Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other segments. The company offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses the Angry Birds brand to consumer and entertainment products, as well as develops a cloud-based game service.

