Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €29.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UN01. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Uniper in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.83 ($36.26).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €33.83 ($39.80) on Thursday. Uniper has a 1 year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 1 year high of €33.97 ($39.96). The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.29.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

