Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of FVCBankcorp worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FVCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on FVCBankcorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ FVCB opened at $19.82 on Friday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $271.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.40.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

FVCBankcorp Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB).

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.