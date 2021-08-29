Royal Bank of Canada Buys 4,972 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 189.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.68. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $851.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBAI. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.