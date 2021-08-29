Royal Bank of Canada Buys 8,998 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 71.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $836.36 million, a PE ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

MGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

In related news, Director Francisco Lorca purchased 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,461.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

