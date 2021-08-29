Royal Bank of Canada Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPFF opened at $12.03 on Friday. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03.

