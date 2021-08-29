Royal Bank of Canada Has $149,000 Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 126.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 452,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 74.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 183,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at $6,684,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.69. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

REPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $897,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 808,509 shares in the company, valued at $24,198,674.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $587,106.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,806,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,411 shares of company stock worth $5,256,028. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

