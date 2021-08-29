Royal Bank of Canada Invests $136,000 in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $175,000.

Shares of ASPCU opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.03. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

