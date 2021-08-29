Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.61.

RY opened at $104.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $106.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.17.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

