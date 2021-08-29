Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $24.42 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

