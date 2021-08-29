Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF)

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hunting from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $2.70 on Friday. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

