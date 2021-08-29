Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$147.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RY. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$138.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$139.94.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$132.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$188.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.44. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$90.75 and a 52 week high of C$134.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$127.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total transaction of C$71,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$491,396.16. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total value of C$668,783.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$738,024.67. Insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

