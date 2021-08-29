Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $41.02 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $41,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $222.65 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $222.75. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.