Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $41.07 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,161 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $41,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 144,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 24,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.77. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $123.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

