RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RWEOY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.74.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.