Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 215,204 shares.The stock last traded at $237.96 and had previously closed at $235.89.

A number of research firms have commented on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.71.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. Analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,244,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Saia by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after buying an additional 76,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Saia by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

