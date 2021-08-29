salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $320.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.92.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $266.53 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

