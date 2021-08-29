salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $315.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $295.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. JMP Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.

CRM stock opened at $266.53 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.15. The company has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 878,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $214,707,000 after buying an additional 585,007 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 376,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $91,868,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

