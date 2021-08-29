salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $242.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $200.00 to $242.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

