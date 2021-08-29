salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $242.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $200.00 to $242.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
