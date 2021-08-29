Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFRGY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.