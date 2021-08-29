San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGBY opened at $21.84 on Friday. San Miguel has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About San Miguel

San Miguel Corporation engages in food and beverage, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. Its Food and Beverage segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; processing and selling poultry and meat products; processing and marketing of refrigerated processed and canned meat products; milling, producing, and marketing of flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, oils, salad aids, biscuits, and condiments; importing and marketing of coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling.

