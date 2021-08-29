Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $245,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.47. 31,718,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,811,580. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $433.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

