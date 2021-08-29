Sargent Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 94.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,553,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,925,000 after purchasing an additional 522,245 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 709,398 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,510,000 after purchasing an additional 127,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,281,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,308,928. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

