Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,619,000 after buying an additional 420,437 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,922,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 4,245.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 259,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 253,766 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 79.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 206,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

In other Energy Recovery news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,935. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.37. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.