Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STSA. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $4.92 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $155.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

