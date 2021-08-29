Savills (LON:SVS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,195.15

Savills plc (LON:SVS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,195.15 ($15.61) and traded as high as GBX 1,374 ($17.95). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,365 ($17.83), with a volume of 96,507 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SVS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Savills in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Savills in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,195.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%.

In other news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total transaction of £665,791.44 ($869,860.78).

About Savills (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

