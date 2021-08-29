Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,270 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Aflac by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 285,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Aflac by 19.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,676 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.09. 1,667,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,994. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

