Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $34.23 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,741 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 3.0% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $450.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $460.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $422.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

