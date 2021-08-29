Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,212 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.99. 1,203,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $401.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

