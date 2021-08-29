Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SDR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price objective on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

LON:SDR traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,752 ($49.02). The stock had a trading volume of 77,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,560. Schroders has a one year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a one year high of GBX 3,779 ($49.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,629.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

In related news, insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total value of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 17,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,580 ($46.77), for a total value of £611,249.20 ($798,600.99).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

