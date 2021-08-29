Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,606 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,541 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,677 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,975. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.67.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.