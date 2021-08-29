Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 2.8% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.94. The company had a trading volume of 357,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,348. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $109.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.