SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Trading Up 10.1%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) rose 10.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 1,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a market cap of $14.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.

