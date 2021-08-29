ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Trading 0.1% Higher

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.62. 1,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 24,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

