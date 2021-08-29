Scotiabank Raises Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Price Target to C$158.00

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$123.00 to C$158.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Nuvei from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Nuvei from C$110.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nuvei from $80.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Nuvei stock opened at $126.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.47. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $126.10.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

