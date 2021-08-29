Scrypta Trading 35.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar. Scrypta has a total market cap of $90,552.40 and $13.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Scrypta Coin Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,818,115 coins and its circulating supply is 18,018,115 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

