Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.58

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Several research firms have commented on SCU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2,856.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

