Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $19.93 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 377,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $19,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,020,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,397,000 after buying an additional 65,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 152.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $58.55 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

