Seizert Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,131 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Willdan Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 997,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 227,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 65,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $119,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $65,278.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,109 shares of company stock valued at $749,880 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $482.41 million, a P/E ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

