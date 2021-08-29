Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,042 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,235 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,481,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,247,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.48 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

