Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 12,585 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 317,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,170,000 after purchasing an additional 260,877 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 708,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 155,533 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 693,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,667,000 after purchasing an additional 64,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,650 shares of company stock worth $1,803,505 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NUS opened at $51.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.36. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

