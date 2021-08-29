Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,778 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after buying an additional 1,811,101 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,649,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $842,765,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,496,000 after buying an additional 70,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,311,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $164.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $103.35 and a 1-year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

