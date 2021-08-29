SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) PT Lowered to $16.00

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.62% from the company’s current price.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SLQT opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $23,790,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $5,710,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 158.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 251.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.