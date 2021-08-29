SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) PT Lowered to $16.00

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.62% from the company’s current price.
SLQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.
SLQT opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $23,790,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $5,710,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 158.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 251.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
