Shadows (DOWS) Price Tops $0.21

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $249,835.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

About Shadows

DOWS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,131,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

