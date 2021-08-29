Short Interest in ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Decreases By 44.2%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the July 29th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $179.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that ADVA Optical Networking will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.