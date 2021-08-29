Short Interest in AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Grows By 44.2%

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the July 29th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 101.7 days.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group alerts:

AMVMF stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.