Short Interest in AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Grows By 44.2%

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the July 29th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 101.7 days.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMVMF stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

