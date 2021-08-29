Short Interest in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Decreases By 78.6%

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the July 29th total of 65,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of BKR opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -769.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,963,892 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

