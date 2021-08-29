Short Interest in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Decreases By 78.6%

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the July 29th total of 65,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of BKR opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -769.00 and a beta of 1.75.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.
In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,963,892 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
