Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Declines By 69.8%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the July 29th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BXBLY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. 22,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.23. Brambles has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

