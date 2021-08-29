Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Increases By 106.9%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the July 29th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.70. 980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

